Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Landing Gears Market 2021 : Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Landing Gears Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Landing gear system is a vital component installed on every UAV. It ensures a stable support for the UAVs at rest on the ground, establishing an appropriate shock-absorbing device and enabling the chassis to move for taxiing during manhandling. It is a mechanical system that absorbs loads during landing and taxiing, as well as transfers substantial part of these loads to the airframe, dissipating majority of the impact energy. The main functions of such landing gears include energy absorption, taxi control, and braking.

The defense segment accounts for the maximum share of the market and occupied around 78% of the total market.

APAC will be the fastest-growing region in the market. Much of the region’s growth can be attributed to the expansion of military capabilities in key countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The growing initiatives for indigenous aerospace platforms has led to the development of home-grown UAVs and military drones in the region. Several APAC nations are making huge investments in the parts and components for UAVs, which will propel the UAV landing gear market in the region in the coming years.

In 2019, the market size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Landing Gears is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Landing Gears.

Leading key players of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Landing Gears Market are UTC Aerospace Systems, Aero Telemetry, CIRCOR International, Fiber Dynamics, GE Aviation, Heroux-Devtek, Safran Landing Systems, ACP Composites, CESA, UAV Factory, Whippany Actuation Systems

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Landing Gears Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027): Strut Landing Gear, Rocker Landing Gear, Pontoon Landing Gear, Framed Landing Gear

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Landing Gears market is the incresing use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Landing Gears in Defense, Commercial and Civil