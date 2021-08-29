Wooden Decking Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Wooden Decking Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Wooden Decking is a flat surface able to support the weight. Similar to the floor, the deck is often constructed outdoors that is elevated from ground level and mainly connected to a building. These decks

In 2019, the market size of Wooden Decking is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wooden Decking.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Wooden Decking Market are Humboldt Redwood Company, West Fraser Timber, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Mendocino Redwood Company, Universal Forest Products, Weyerhaeuser Company, Cox Industries, Setra Group, Metsä Group, James Latham, Vetedy Group

The opportunities for Wooden Decking in recent future is the global demand for Wooden Decking Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change. Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14533637 Wooden Decking Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027): Pressure Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Wooden Decking market is the incresing use of Wooden Decking in Residential, Non-residential