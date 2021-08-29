Baby Bottle Sterilizers Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the Baby Bottle Sterilizers segment witnessing high demand?

Baby Bottle Sterilizers Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] The bottle sterilizer is a device that is specially used to sterilize baby bottles. This type of device is also called baby bottle sterilizer or bottle sterilizer. The disinfection method has evolved from the traditional water disinfection to steam sterilization and microwave oven disinfection. The “GB14934-94 tableware disinfection standards” includes two types of disinfection: thermal disinfection and decontamination. The disinfection effect and safety of these two disinfection methods have been rigorously verified and are widely used. Among them, the bottle sterilizer is suitable for steam sterilization of 100°C steam or 100°C boiling for 10 minutes.

Vendors are increasingly focusing on gaining more market share, portfolio extension, and technology innovation to innovate their product offerings, which in turn, is resulting in product premiumization. For instance, vendors have introduced one of the latest technologies, smart connectivity, in bottle sterilizer to send alerts and control and monitor the baby bottle warmers from anywhere in the house. Similarly, vendors have come up with multifunctional bottle sterilizers. The baby care products market is a sensitive market due to the emotional value attached to such products, including baby bottle sterilizers. Parents are always concerned about getting the best and safest products for their children. Thus, marketing strategies involve emotional appeal rather than logical and point-based appeals. Developing countries have witnessed rapid urbanization over the past ten years, which has led to a rise in dual-income households as well as disposable income. The number of working women have also increased. As a result, awareness and spending on baby bottle sterilizers has also increased worldwide. All these factors have been playing a pivotal role in propelling the baby bottles sterilizers market.

In 2019, the market size of Baby Bottle Sterilizers is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Baby Bottle Sterilizers.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Baby Bottle Sterilizers Market are Arstana, BABY BREZZA, Cuisinart, Koninklijke Philips, Munchkin

Baby Bottle Sterilizers Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027): Microwave Sterilizers, Electrical Sterilizers, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Baby Bottle Sterilizers market is the incresing use of Baby Bottle Sterilizers in Offline Sales, Online Sales