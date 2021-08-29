Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Working mothers demand for breastfeeding supplies due to the short and limited maternity leaves that reduces the time mothers are able to spend with their babies. As they do not wish to comprise on the nutrition provided to their infants, they use supplies such as breast pumps to pump breastmilk and use milk storage bottles and breast milk bags to store breastmilk and resume work.

The surge in the number of working women has led to the need for breastfeeding supplies because maternity leaves are not very long, and new mothers must get back to work soon after giving birth. Thus, these mothers are not able to give their babies enough time. But they do not want to compromise on the nutrition they give to their babies. As a result, they choose breast pumps to pump breastmilk and use breastmilk storage bags and bottles to store breastmilk. This milk can be fed to the child by anyone in the family, thereby proving to be the most vital factor to boost the sales of breastmilk storage bags and bottles.

The Americas was the leading region for the global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 51%. The market share of this region is anticipated to decrease to some extent by 2022. However, the Americas will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market are Ameda, Koninklijke Philips, Lansinoh, Mayborn Group, Medela, NUK, Pigeon

The opportunities for Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles in recent future is the global demand for Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change. Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027): Bottles, Bags

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market is the incresing use of Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles in 0-6 Months’ Baby, 7-12 Months’ Baby