Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Canoeing – recreational boating activity or paddle sport in which you kneel or sit facing forward in an open or closed-decked canoe, and propel yourself with a single-bladed paddle, under your own power. Kayaking – use of a kayak for moving across water. It is distinguished from canoeing by the sitting position of the paddler and the number of blades on the paddle. A kayak is a boat where the paddler faces forward, legs in front, using a double-bladed paddle. Most kayaks have closed decks.

Increased awareness of a healthy lifestyle and growing number of water sports enthusiasts are the major factors boosting the water sports equipment market in the Americas. The Americas is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well. A large number water sporting sites spread across Europe and outdoor sports enthusiasts make it the second-largest revenue contributor to the global water sports equipment market. France and Germany are the major contributors to the market in Europe. APAC is a fast-growing region among all the other geographic regions in the global water sports equipment market. South Korea and Australia are the prime markets for water sports equipment in the region, along with other prominent countries such as Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore.

In 2019, the market size of Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market are AIRE, BIC Sport, HYSIDE, NRS, SOTAR, AIRHEAD, Aqua Marina, Ocean Kayak, Malibu Kayaks, Rave Sports, Vanguard Inflatables

The opportunities for Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment in recent future is the global demand for Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change. Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027): Canoes and Kayaks, Accessories

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market is the incresing use of Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment in Sporting Goods Retailers, Department Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Online Retailers