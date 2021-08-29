E-Compass Market 2021 : Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2025 with Leading Countries Data

E-Compass Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] The e-compass has applications across a number of verticals. The portable electronic devices deploy e-compass sensors, primarily as a navigational tool. The huge volume of sales of these devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables has driven the market. The development of newer compact and low-power e-compass sensors have more degree of freedom have also incentivized the adoption of these sensors. Some applications such as surveying and aerospace have relied on higher grade e-compass sensors for more reliability.

The scope of this report covers the on the basis of technology, application, sensor type, and geography. The consumer electronics application is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, whereas the automotive application application is likely grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of E-Compass is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for E-Compass.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of E-Compass Market are Aichi Steel Corporation , Honeywell International Inc. , NXP Semiconductors N.V. , Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation , Bosch Sensortec GmbH , ST Microelectronics N.V. , Magnachip Semiconductor , Invensense Inc. , Memsic Inc. , Oceanserver Technologies Inc. , PNI Sensors Corporation , Truenorth Technologies Ltd. , Mcube Inc.