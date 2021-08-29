Taste Modulators Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the Taste Modulators segment witnessing high demand?

Taste Modulators Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Taste modulators are substances that are added to food & beverages along with flavored substances to either enhance their taste or mask it off. Taste modulators change the perception of a particular taste. They are responsible for enhancing the taste of a particular ingredient, most commonly sugar or salt, or improving the creaminess of fatty substances. Taste modulation is usually carried out to eliminate undesirable tastes of some ingredients and pharmaceutical components.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market through 2023, owing to the increase in consumer preference for healthy products and increase in the adoption of low-fat & low-calorie content foods. The changing consumer demand has resulted in the innovation of various taste modulators such as sweet, salt, and fat modulators by various companies. Manufacturers in the US adopt an optimized approach to manufacture taste modulators to deliver products with a range of tastes and nutritional benefits to meet the demand.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global taste modulators market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of people suffering from diabetes and obesity.

In 2019, the market size of Taste Modulators is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Taste Modulators.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Taste Modulators Market are DSM, Kerry, Ingredion, Givaudan, Firmenich, International Flavors & Fragrances, Symrise, Sensient Technologies, The Flavor Factory, Carmi Flavor & Fragrance, Flavorchem, Senomyx

Taste Modulators Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027): Sweet modulators, Salt modulators, Fat modulators

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Taste Modulators market is the incresing use of Taste Modulators in Food, Beverages