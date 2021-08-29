In-Situ Hybridization Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the In-Situ Hybridization segment witnessing high demand?

In-Situ Hybridization Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) is a technique that allows for precise localization of a specific segment of nucleic acid within a histologic section.

The underlying basis of ISH is that nucleic acids, if preserved adequately within a histologic specimen, can be detected through the application of a complementary strand of nucleic acid to which a reporter molecule is attached.

Visualization of the reporter molecule allows to localize DNA or RNA sequences in a heterogeneous cell populations including tissue samples and environmental samples. Riboprobes also allow to localize and assess degree of gene expression. The technique is particularly useful in neuroscience.

In 2019, the market size of In-Situ Hybridization is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for In-Situ Hybridization.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of In-Situ Hybridization Market are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Leica Biosystems Nussloch, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, PerkinElmer, Exiqon A/S, BioGenex Laboratories, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Bio SB