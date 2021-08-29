Minibars Market 2021 : Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Minibars Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] A minibar is a small refrigerator, typically an absorption refrigerator, in a luxury hotel room. The hotel staff fill it with drinks and snacks for the guest to purchase during their stay. It is stocked with a precise inventory of goods, with a price list. The guest is charged for goods consumed when checking out of the hotel. Some newer minibars use infrared or other automated methods of recording purchases. These detect the removal of an item, and charge the guest’s credit card right away, even if the item is not consumed. This is done to prevent loss of product, theft and lost revenue.

Hoteliers are obligated to modify their service offerings with the aim of not losing their guests to convenience stores in the proximity. Hotels are increasingly using these cellarets to deliver an exclusive experience to their guests and generate additional revenues, which is aiding to the growth of the industry. The prevailing demand from the mentioned sectors is expected to keep the market afloat over the forecast period as well. Increasing installation of minibars in hotel rooms, rendering favorable services to the guests’ will further enhance the acceptance of these types of counters over the forecast period.

The shift in focus towards environment-friendly and automatic minibar from manual ones is expected to strengthen over the coming years. The use of automated counters minimizes the operational glitches observed during the final billing for the customer in line with their actual consumption. Competitors in the market are focusing on colorful, retro designs and product innovation for attracting more number of buyers. In addition, the steady increase in the number of studio, service and small apartments is expected to spur demand growth for minibars over the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Minibars is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Minibars.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Minibars Market are Bartech, Dometic Group, Indel B, Vitrifrigo, Minibar Systems, Royal Minibars, JennAir, iTEC, TECHNOMAX