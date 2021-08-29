Mycotoxin Testing Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Mycotoxin Testing market?

Mycotoxin Testing Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] The market is driven by factors such as humid atmospheric conditions leading to increase in mycotoxins production in food & feed products, implementation of stringent food safety regulations, international trade mandates, growing health concern among consumers, consumer complaints.

Europe was the largest mycotoxin testing market in 2015.

In 2019, the market size of Mycotoxin Testing is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mycotoxin Testing.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Mycotoxin Testing Market are SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group, Eurofins Scientific, ALS, Microbac Laboratories, AsureQuality, Silliker, Romer Labs Diagnostic, Symbio Laboratories