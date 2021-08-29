Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market Size and Forecast (2021-2025) By Top Leading Players, Segment, Development, Business Outlook 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] A motorcycle helmet is worn to protect riders from severe injuries and reduces the impact of accidents. Wearing a helmet reduces the severity of the impact and protect the rider from fatal injuries. Premium motorcycle helmets are made of superior-quality material, which is much more comfortable for the rider compared to the material used in basic helmets, and are equipped with various features such as Bluetooth and GPS.

Bike safety has become one of the most important concerns for riders in recent times and to ensure safety a helmet comes handy. When motorcycles crash, their riders lack the protection of an enclosed vehicle, so they’re more likely to be injured or killed. A serious head injury is common among fatally injured motorcyclists and so using a helmet is important. Helmets are about 37 percent effective in preventing motorcycle deaths and about 67 percent effective in preventing brain injuries. Therefore helmets are necessary for normal commuters and riders as well.

In 2019, the market size of Premium Motorcycle Helmet is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Premium Motorcycle Helmet.

Leading key players of Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market are Bell, Schuberth, Nolan, OGK Kabuto, Shoei, Suomy, HJC, AGV, Arai, Shark, Airoh, LAZER