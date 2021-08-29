Surf-kayaks Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Surf-kayaks market?

Surf-kayaks Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Surf kayaking is the sport, technique, and equipment, used in surfing ocean waves with kayaks. Surf kayaking has many similarities to surf board surfing, but with boats designed for use in surf zones, and with a paddle.

In 2019, the market size of Surf-kayaks is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Surf-kayaks.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Surf-kayaks Market are Hobie, Sevylor, Aire, Intex, Zodiac Nautic, AB Inflatable, Achilles, Bombard, Defender, Mercury, Highfield, Sea Eagle, Sevylor