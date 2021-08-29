Digital Camera Market Size and Forecast (2021-2025) By Top Leading Players, Segment, Development, Business Outlook 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Digital Camera Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] A digital camera is an electronic device that is used for taking pictures in the form of data, which can be stored on computers or any other hardware devices as opposed to the earlier version of film-based cameras.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in the use of action cameras. Action cameras are in high use because of the popularity of social networking sites, growing adventure tourism, and advances in technologies to generate HD quality videos. The advanced features of action cameras enable the photographers to capture high-speed action in stills and videos. The images generated by action cameras are of excellent quality. These cameras also have a long battery backup, waterproof features, and are easy to use in rough conditions. The global sports events such as IPL and FIFA World Cup are telecast using action cameras.

One of the major drivers for this market is Growing social media use. Social networking sites are powerful platforms that are used by people to build social relations. Every day, the number of active users on social networking sites are increasing. Users are joining these social sites to stay connected with family, friends, and people of different cultures, races, and traditions. Close to half of the population of the world is connected through social networking sites, such as Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

One of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Complications in value chain. The production and distribution of goods rely on value chains. However, it is challenging to establish value chains. New players are entering the market and face difficulties in establishing their market distribution channels due to the presence of established players. Established players have strong relationships with suppliers and distributors.

In 2019, the market size of Digital Camera is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Camera.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Digital Camera Market are Canon, Nikon Corporation, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Beijing Huaqi Information Digital Technology, Casio Computer, Fujifilm, Eastman Kodak Company, Olympus Corporation, Polaroid (PLR Ecommerce, LLC.), Ricoh Company