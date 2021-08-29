Soy Isoflavones Market Growth 2021 : Which factors are enhancing North America Soy Isoflavones market?

Soy Isoflavones Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] The soy Isoflavones is a rich source of estrogen and vitamin E and possesses properties such as breast cancer cells suppressor and anti-oxidant.

The global soy Isoflavones market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period due to the increasing demand of soy Isoflavones from pharmaceutical and medical industry.

In 2019, the market size of Soy Isoflavones is 1440 million USD and it will reach 4630 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Soy Isoflavones.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Soy Isoflavones Market are ADM, Solbar Industries, Alpro, Frutarom, Shengyuan, FutureCeuticals, Fujicco