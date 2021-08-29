Air Lifting Bag Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the Air Lifting Bag segment witnessing high demand?

Air Lifting Bag Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Air-powered lifting bags are used for lifting, moving, spreading and fixing loads. Lifting bags are easy to manoeuvre in difficult positions due to their narrow starting thickness and low weight.
Air Lifting Bag. Air or pneumatic lift bags are used when heavy loads need to be lifted with low clearance height. These specially designed bags use compressed air so are ideal for industrial or workshop environments and field service units
In 2019, the market size of Air Lifting Bag is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Lifting Bag.
Leading key players of Air Lifting Bag Market are Holmatro, Paratech, Matjack, ESCO, Unique Group, MATJACK, MFC International, PRONAL
The opportunities for Air Lifting Bag in recent future is the global demand for Air Lifting Bag Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.
Air Lifting Bag Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):
- Capacity Less than 10tons, 10-50tons, More than 50 tons
The major factors that Influencing the growth of Air Lifting Bag market is the incresing use of Air Lifting Bag in Auto Repair, Industrial Manufacturings
Regions that are expected to dominate the Air Lifting Bag market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others
