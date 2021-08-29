Automotive SCC (Smart Cruise Control) Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Automotive SCC (Smart Cruise Control) Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Smart Cruise Control is a driver friendly system that detects vehicles ahead and automatically controls acceleration and deceleration by radar.

Smart Cruise Control systems may use a radar or laser sensor or a stereo camera setup allowing the vehicle to brake when it detects the car is approaching another vehicle ahead, then accelerate when traffic allows it to.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive SCC (Smart Cruise Control) is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive SCC (Smart Cruise Control).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Automotive SCC (Smart Cruise Control) Market are Denso, Magna, Mando, Valeo, ZF, Autoliv, Hyundai Mobis, Bosch, Delphi, Continental, Delco Electronics, Hitachi, Siemens, Bendix