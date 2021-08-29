Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Automotive wheel speed sensors are built in the four wheels of a vehicle, it detects the wheel speed and direction while driving.

A wheel speed sensor or vehicle speed sensor (VSS) is a type of tachometer and is used for reading the speed of a vehicle’s wheel rotation. It usually consists of a toothed ring and pickup.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market are Continental, Hella, Bosch, FTE Automotive, Denso, ZF, Melexis, Delphi, Hitachi, First Sensor