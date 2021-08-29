Coating Tape Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Coating Tape Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Coating Tape is a type of pressure-sensitive tape made of a thin and easy-to-tear paper, and an easily released pressure-sensitive adhesive.
Coating Tape technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term.
In 2019, the market size of Coating Tape is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Coating Tape.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Leading key players of Coating Tape Market are 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corp, Beiersdorf (Tesa), Shurtape Technologies, Berry Global, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa Group PLC, Saint-Gobain, Bolex, Advance Tapes
The opportunities for Coating Tape in recent future is the global demand for Coating Tape Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.
Coating Tape Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):
- Foam, Paper, Plastic, Others
The major factors that Influencing the growth of Coating Tape market is the incresing use of Coating Tape in Automotive, Building and Construction, General Industrial, Aerospaces
Regions that are expected to dominate the Coating Tape market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others
