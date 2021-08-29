Needlefree Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Needlefree Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) is a drug transfer device that mechanically prohibits the transfer of environmental contaminants into a system and the escape of hazardous drug or vapor concentrations outside the system, which designed to prevent the escape of hazardous drug vapors into the environment during drug reconstitution and administration.

Millions of healthcare workers are exposed to chemotherapy and other hazardous drugs annually. Studies have shown that exposure to these hazardous drugs can cause serious health problems, “such as cancer, reproductive and development problems and other adverse effects that can be irreversible even after low-level exposures,” according to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), National Institute of Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH), and Joint Commission. So, Potential market is huge in the future.

In 2021, the market size of Needlefree Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) is 380 million USD and it will reach 1640 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Needlefree Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Needlefree Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market are BD Medical, Equashield, ICU Medical, Teva Medical Ltd, Corvida Medical

The opportunities for Needlefree Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) in recent future is the global demand for Needlefree Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14534275

Needlefree Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Closed Vial Access Devices, Closed Syringe Safety Devices, Closed Bag/Line Access Devices

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Needlefree Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) market is the incresing use of Needlefree Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) in Hospital, Clinic and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Needlefree Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14534275

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Floral Scissors Market Size In 2021 with Top Countries Data : What is the Floral Scissors Industry growth? | Latest 113 Pages Report