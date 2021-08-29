Retread Tires Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Retread Tires Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Retreading is a re-manufacturing process through which old and worn out tire treads are replaced by new ones. Retreading is applied to casings of old tires after inspection. Retreading of tires costs at least 40% less than the cost of a new tire. The cost effectiveness offered by Retread tires is one of the primary factors driving market growth, which is further supplemented by the robust growth of the transportation industry. Furthermore, retread tires and tire retreading are environment-friendly solutions and hence, are witnessing support from various regulating bodies encouraging the use of retread tires.

In 2021, the market size of Retread Tires is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Retread Tires.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Retread Tires Market are Tire Recappers, Canton Bandag Tire Co, New England Truck Tire Centers, Marangoni, Southside Tire

The opportunities for Retread Tires in recent future is the global demand for Retread Tires Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Retread Tires Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Pre Cure Process, Mold Cure Process

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Retread Tires market is the incresing use of Retread Tires in OEM Service Providers, Independent Service Providers and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Retread Tires market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

