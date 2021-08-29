Strontium Nitrate Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Strontium Nitrate market?

Strontium Nitrate Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] When used in pyrotechnics, it provides the red color to the flame. Strontium Nitrate is also used in glass for liquid crystal displays and in the automotive industry.

In 2021, the market size of Strontium Nitrate is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Strontium Nitrate.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Strontium Nitrate Market are Solvay, Hebei Xinji Chemical, Yuanhe Fine Chemicals, Newcent New Material, FuRun Chemicals, Huaqi Fine Chemical, Jinyan Strontium Industry

The opportunities for Strontium Nitrate in recent future is the global demand for Strontium Nitrate Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Strontium Nitrate Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

99.0% Purity, 99.5% Purity, Other

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Strontium Nitrate market is the incresing use of Strontium Nitrate in Pyrotechnics, Glass, Signal Detonator and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Strontium Nitrate market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

