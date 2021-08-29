VCI Paper Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

VCI Paper Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) are a type of corrosion inhibitor that are used to protect ferrous materials and nonferrous metals against corrosion or oxidation where it is impractical to apply surface treatments. They slowly release compounds within a sealed airspace that actively prevents surface corrosion. A typical application is to protect stored tools or parts inside bags, boxes or cupboards, one advantage of VCIs being that if the container is opened and reclosed, levels of inhibitor will recover.

The steady growth of the automotive industry and aerospace industry, and the vigorous development of the rail transportation industry are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

In 2021, the market size of VCI Paper is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for VCI Paper.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of VCI Paper Market are CORTEC, Branopac, Armor Protective Packaging, OJI PAPER, Daubert VCI, Zerust, RustxUS, LPS Industries, Transilwrap (Metpro), Protective Packaging Corporation, RBL Industries, Technology Packaging Ltd, Protopak Engineering Corp, Green Packaging

The opportunities for VCI Paper in recent future is the global demand for VCI Paper Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

VCI Paper Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

VCI paper for ferrous metals, VCI paper for non-ferrous metals, VCI multi-metal papers

The major factors that Influencing the growth of VCI Paper market is the incresing use of VCI Paper in Metal Producing, Metal Forging and Die Casting, Metalworking, Finished Productss and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the VCI Paper market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

