Tetanus Vaccine Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Tetanus Vaccine Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Tetanus vaccine, also known as tetanus toxoid (TT), is an inactive vaccine used to prevent tetanus. During childhood five doses are recommended, with a sixth given during adolescence. Additional doses every 10 years are recommended. After three doses almost everyone is initially immune. In those who are not up to date on their tetanus immunization a booster should be given within 48 hours of an injury. In those with high risk injuries who are not fully immunized tetanus antitoxin may also be recommended. Making sure women who are pregnant are up to date on their tetanus immunization and, if not, immunizing them can prevent neonatal tetanus.

The vaccine is very safe including during pregnancy and in those with HIV/AIDS. Redness and pain at the site of injection occur in between 25% and 85% of people. Fever, feeling tired, and minor muscles pains occur in less than 10% of people. Severe allergic reactions occur in less than one in 100,000 people.

A number of vaccine combinations include the tetanus vaccine such as DTaP and Tdap which contain diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis vaccine, and DT and Td which contain diphtheria and tetanus vaccine. DTaP and DT are given to children less than seven years old while Tdap and Td are given to those seven years old and older. The lowercase d and p denote lower strengths of diphtheria and pertussis vaccines.

The tetanus vaccine was developed in 1924 and became available in the United States in the 1940s. Its use resulted in a 95% decrease in the rate of tetanus. It is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system. The wholesale cost in the developing world is between 0.17 and 0.65 USD per dose as of 2014.In the United States a course of tetanus vaccine is between 25 and 50 USD.

In 2021, the market size of Tetanus Vaccine is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tetanus Vaccine.

Leading key players of Tetanus Vaccine Market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer,Inc, Merck & Co.,Inc, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Biological E, Dano Vaccine &Biological Pvt.Ltd.,, Panera, Shantha Biotechnics Ltd

The opportunities for Tetanus Vaccine in recent future is the global demand for Tetanus Vaccine Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Tetanus Vaccine Market Type Segment Analysis:

Diphtheria and tetanus (DT) vaccines, Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough) (DTaP) vaccines, Tetanus and diphtheria (Td) vaccines, Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccines

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Tetanus Vaccine market is the incresing use of Tetanus Vaccine in Adult, Pediatric and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Tetanus Vaccine market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

