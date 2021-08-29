Active Calcium Silicate Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the Active Calcium Silicate segment witnessing high demand?

Active Calcium Silicate Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Active calcium silicate is special chemically coated calcium silicate used in various application segments. It is extensively used owing to its technical properties such as sound adsorption and high-temperature resistance. It is widely available in the form of blocks, powder, and boards.

Insulation has emerged as the leading application segment and accounted for 28.84% of the global volume share in 2016. This growth is driven by increasing need from various high insulation industries such as petrochemical, steel, and glass. Moreover, owing to its dynamic nature, it is extensively utilized in the production of acoustic tiles and wallboards in order to provide sound proofing and make them resistible to fire.

Europe was the leading region in the active calcium silicate market in terms of volume in 2016, and this trend is anticipated to continue over the years ahead. In terms of volume, fire protection was fastest growing application segment in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2017 and 2025.

In 2021, the market size of Active Calcium Silicate is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Active Calcium Silicate.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Active Calcium Silicate Market are Promat International NV, Skamol A/S, American Elements Corporation, HIL Limited, Weifang Hong Yuan Chemical, Johns Manville Corporation, MLA Group of Companies, Ramco Industries

Active Calcium Silicate Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Active Calcium Silicate market is the incresing use of Active Calcium Silicate in Ceramics, Fire Protection, Cement, Paints & Coatings, Insulation. and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Active Calcium Silicate market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

