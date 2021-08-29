Air Purifier Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Air Purifier Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] An air purifier or air cleaner is a device which removes contaminants from the air in a room. These devices are commonly marketed as being beneficial to allergy sufferers and asthmatics, and at reducing or eliminating second-hand tobacco smoke. The commercially graded air purifiers are manufactured as either small stand-alone units or larger units that can be affixed to an air handler unit (AHU) or to an HVAC unit found in the medical, industrial, and commercial industries. Air purifiers may also be used in industry to remove impurities such as CO2 from air before processing. Pressure swing adsorbers or other adsorption techniques are typically used for this.

North America holds the significant market share, owing to greater disposable income, massive industrialization, environmental protection laws and increased awareness to curb pollution. However, the Asia-Pacific region dominated by China, India, and South Korea which have the negligible presence of air purifiers are projected to experience fastest growth prospects over the forecast period. Growing awareness due to stringent government regulations to curb pollution levels and the health risks associated with infection along with increased urbanization and industrialization is expected to drive demand.

In 2021, the market size of Air Purifier is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Purifier.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Air Purifier Market are Sharp, Philips, Panasonic, Daikin, Coway, YADU, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Midea, Blueair, Samsung, Austin, Beiangtech, Lexy

The opportunities for Air Purifier in recent future is the global demand for Air Purifier Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14534220

Air Purifier Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

HEPA, Activated Carbon, UV Technology, Ion and Ozone Generator, Other

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Air Purifier market is the incresing use of Air Purifier in Residential, Commercial and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Air Purifier market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14534220

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Mobile Anti-Malware Market Size In 2021 with Top Countries Data : What are the key projections for Mobile Anti-Malware Industry through 2026? | Latest 127 Pages Report