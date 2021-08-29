Battery Energy Storage Market 2021 : Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Battery Energy Storage Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] The lithium-ion batteries have a long lifespan of 5–10 years, and up to 98% efficiency (i.e., only 2% of electrical charge is lost during use). The lithium-ion batteries have very high energy and power densities, which leads to lower weight with low standby losses, and high life expectancy. Lithium-ion batteries continue to hold a large size of the battery energy storage system market owing to its features such as high energy density, self-discharge capability, low maintenance requirement, less weight, and high life expectancy. Battery energy storage system is well suited for smoothing the variable output of renewables and controlling the rapid ramping up and down of solar as well as wind generation. The grid operators and regulators are aware of the importance of battery energy storage systems and their ability to cater through multiple services. The utility operators are using these systems in their resource planning processes, which reduces the system costs and increases storage capacity.

The major drivers for the growth of the market include the increasing demand for grid-connected solutions, high demand for the lithium-ion technology in the renewable energy industry, and declining prices of lithium-ion batteries. However, the factors such as the installation of battery energy storage systems in remote locations pose a challenge for the players in the market. the Americas dominated the battery energy storage market for smart grid and accounted for around 60% of the total market share. Much of the region’s growth can be attributed to the increasing use of smart grids and the increasing need for energy storage for distributed systems. The governmental support across different countries in the region and the growing investments in the development and deployment of integrated smart grid systems is expected to drive the demand for smart energy in the region in the coming years.

In 2021, the market size of Battery Energy Storage is 1520 million USD and it will reach 14900 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.0% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Battery Energy Storage.

Leading key players of Battery Energy Storage Market are Siemens, ABB, Samsung SDI, Bosch, BYD

The opportunities for Battery Energy Storage in recent future is the global demand for Battery Energy Storage Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Battery Energy Storage Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Li-Ion Batteries, Lead-Acid Batteries, Sodium Sulfur Batteries

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Battery Energy Storage market is the incresing use of Battery Energy Storage in Residential, Non-Residential, Utilitiess and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Battery Energy Storage market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

