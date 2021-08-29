Biopolymer Coating Market Share 2021 to grow at a magnificent CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2025 with Leading Countries Data

Biopolymer Coating Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Biopolymer coating is the coating using polymers obtained from living organisms such as DNA, RNA, starch, cellulose and proteins. The biopolymer coating is an eco-friendly alternative to petroleum based coating solutions offering broad coating applications and usage while achieving desired biodegradability. The biopolymer coating is suitable to be used on various fibres and paper materials as it can be applied using conventional spray systems.

The biopolymers possess considerable advantages over traditional oil based coating resins. The demand for biopolymer coating is expected to witness significant growth in the near future as most of the coating end users prefer choosing sustainable products with no hazardous emissions into the environment. The demand for lightweight coating materials has also increased, so as to limit the transportation costs and reduce waste material, creating positive impact on global biopolymer coating market. Several organizations have started using biopolymer coating as a tool to enhance their brand image among customers to attract them by projecting themselves as eco-friendly organizations. However, the biopolymer coating is not suitable for liquid packaging, which is a major restraint for the market growth coupled with price competitiveness with conventional petrochemical resins. The high cost of biopolymers can be reduced through wide scale production and using fillers that are abundantly available in the nature, such as starch. However, the manufacturing process of starch is a time consuming process. It is expected that new innovations in the market targeting improved usability and operational efficiency will help manufacturers to overcome the barriers, and biopolymer coating will continue to witness widespread adoption across the globe over the forecast period.

In 2021, the market size of Biopolymer Coating is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biopolymer Coating.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Biopolymer Coating Market are AkzoNobel, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), BASF, Cargill, Corbion, DuPont, EcoSynthetix, NatureWorks, Novamont, Roquette Group, Safepack Industries, WestRock Company

The opportunities for Biopolymer Coating in recent future is the global demand for Biopolymer Coating Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Biopolymer Coating Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Bio Polyurethane (PU) Coating, Bio Polyamide (PA) Coatings, Bio Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Coatings, Cellulose Esters, Wax Coatings, Soy Protein Coatings, Corn Zein Protein Coating

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Biopolymer Coating market is the incresing use of Biopolymer Coating in Packaging, Food and Beverages, Automotive, Construction, Textile, Healthcare Equipments and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Biopolymer Coating market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

