Calcium Chloride Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the Calcium Chloride segment witnessing high demand?

Calcium Chloride Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Calcium chloride is an inorganic, colorless, crystalline salt, which is highly soluble in water. This inorganic compound finds important application in de-icing operations, and in dust control. The calcium chloride anhydrous salt is hygroscopic in nature, and hence is also used as a desiccating agent.

The global calcium chloride market is developing due to rising usage of calcium chloride in the process of de-icing. Therefore, in nations where the after-effects of heavy snowfall are hard to oversee, calcium chloride is utilized. There are various nations using calcium chloride such as the U.S., Japan, and Canada. Dust control is another application for which the demand for calcium chloride is growing. As calcium chloride holds the moisture for a long time, it is utilized on unpaved streets for removing dust. The affordability factor of calcium chloride is major reason behind its utilization on street surfaces.The development of this market is likely to be limited by the lessened overall revenues because of an oversupply of cheap materials in the market, as calcium chloride can be produced utilizing different techniques. Corrosive nature of calcium chloride is another factor hampering the development of the market.

The North American region was the biggest market for calcium chloride in 2013. It accounted for over 40 percent of the total market share. Europe also accounted for a healthy market share being the 2nd largest market in 2013. Since it works as a de-icing agent, there is a huge demand for calcium chloride in the North American region due to the extreme cold weather conditions. Asia Pacific is also projected to experience a huge growth mainly due to the increasing market demands for calcium chloride from various end use industries. In addition to this, increased expenditure on infrastructural developments by governments is likely to spur the global calcium chloride market growth in the next six years. The manufacturing corporations of calcium chloride have a considerable effect on the value chain through a higher level of forward integration. All these manufacturing companies not only manufacture raw materials but also the final product and utilize it in several applications such as Dust control & de-icing, constructions, medicines, food, and so on. The regional market for calcium chloride in the Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at a slow rate. However, on the other hand, the demand for calcium chloride in gas & oil as well as dust control applications is expected to grow significantly in this region in the next six years.

In 2021, the market size of Calcium Chloride is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Calcium Chloride.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Calcium Chloride Market are Occidental Chemical Corporation, Solvay, Tangshan Sanyou Group, TETRA Technologies, Tiger Calcium Services, Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing, Ward Chemical, Weifang Haibin Chemical, Zirax, Tengfei Chemical Calcium

Calcium Chloride Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Industrial Grade Calcium Chloride, Agriculture Grade Calcium Chloride, Food Grade Calcium Chloride, Pharmaceutical Grade Calcium Chloride

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Calcium Chloride market is the incresing use of Calcium Chloride in De-Icing, Dust Control, Drilling Fluids, Construction, Industrial Processing, Agricultures and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Calcium Chloride market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

