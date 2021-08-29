Calcium Stearate Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Calcium Stearate Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Calcium stearate is a carboxylate of calcium, classified as a calcium soap. It is a component of some lubricants, surfactants, as well as many foodstuffs. It is a white waxy powder.

Plastic industry is the major consumer of calcium stearate, it is used in the production of various plastics, such as PVC and PP. Therefore, the growing plastic industry drives the calcium stearate market. The plastic industry is witnessing a rapid growth in several countries, such as India, Brazil, China, and Mexico. This can be attributed to the increasing urbanization and a considerable amount of economic and industrial development, thereby, driving the market.

The preference for lead stearate is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the global calcium stearate market during the estimated period. Lead stearate is used as a kicker in expandable PVC and stabilizer in PVC. It also acts as a slipping agent, lubricant, heat-stabilizer, releasing agent in the plastic and rubber, and paint and ink industries. Additionally, it is also used as a corrosion inhibitor in petroleum and drier in varnish and paints and in the production of wax and grease.

In 2021, the market size of Calcium Stearate is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Calcium Stearate.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Calcium Stearate Market are FACI, Mittal Dhatu Rashayan Udyog, SEOUL FINE CHEMICAL, Sigma-Aldrich, ALLAN CHEMICAL, Baerlocher, Barium & Chemicals, CELLMARK USA, Corporación Sierra Madre, Hummel Croton, Norac Additives, Peter Greven

The opportunities for Calcium Stearate in recent future is the global demand for Calcium Stearate Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Calcium Stearate Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Calcium Stearate market is the incresing use of Calcium Stearate in Personal Care and Pharmaceutical, Construction, Plastic and Rubber, Food, Papers and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Calcium Stearate market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

