Capsule Endoscopes Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Capsule Endoscopes market?

Capsule Endoscopes Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Capsule endoscopy is a painless technique to evaluate gastrointestinal disorders such as obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, polyposis syndrome, small bowel tumor, and colon cancer. Capsule endoscopy is an eight-hour-long procedure, in which the patient swallows a small pill that has three components: a camera, a transmitter, a battery. This device captures images of the gastrointestinal tract and transfer them to a recording device, which can be downloaded on screen. The physician gives results after examining the images.

Global capsule endoscopes market is growing with a significant rate due to demand for faster and accurate diagnostic tools, for managing the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, colorectal cancer, and government initiatives. Moreover, increasing aging population and introduction of technologically advanced capsules such as Wi-Fi enabled capsule and longer battery life capsule are expected to support the capsule endoscopes market to grow in the coming years. Aging increases the risk of gastrointestinal disorders, such as inflammatory bowel disease, CRC, and appendicitis.

North America leads the capsule endoscopes market, due to the presence of favorable reimbursement policies, rising prevalence rate of gastrointestinal disorders and colorectal cancer, increasing adoption of minimally invasive capsule endoscopy by patients and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest rate in the coming years, due to increasing disposable income, increasing patient awareness levels, presence of untapped opportunities regarding cancer screening and improving healthcare infrastructure.

In 2021, the market size of Capsule Endoscopes is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Capsule Endoscopes.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Capsule Endoscopes Market are Medtronic, Olympus, IntroMedic, Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology, CapsoVision, Fuji Medical Systems, RF

The opportunities for Capsule Endoscopes in recent future is the global demand for Capsule Endoscopes Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Capsule Endoscopes Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Small Bowel, Esophageal, Colon

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Capsule Endoscopes market is the incresing use of Capsule Endoscopes in OGIB, Crohn’s, Small Intestine Tumors and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Capsule Endoscopes market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

