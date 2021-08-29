Composite Materials in the Boating Market Growth 2021 : Which factors are enhancing North America Composite Materials in the Boating market?

Composite Materials in the Boating Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] The leisure boat industry includes runabouts, towboats, fishing boats, sail boats, pontoon boats, stern drive power boats, jet boats, personal watercraft, propulsion systems, and cabin cruisers. There has been a growing demand for leisure boats around the world in the recent years, which, in turn, ignites the demand for marine composites in the leisure boats industry. The prospects of the global recreational boating industry look promising, with opportunities in the inboard and stern drive, outboard, and sailboat.

As of 2017, the glass fiber reinforced composites segment accounted for the largest share of the global marine composite market.

In 2021, the market size of Composite Materials in the Boating is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Composite Materials in the Boating.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Composite Materials in the Boating Market are DowDuPont, Toray, Cytec Solvay, Airex, Gurit, Branagh, Hexion

The opportunities for Composite Materials in the Boating in recent future is the global demand for Composite Materials in the Boating Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Composite Materials in the Boating Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, Foam Core Materials

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Composite Materials in the Boating market is the incresing use of Composite Materials in the Boating in Power Boats, Cruise Ships, Sail Boats and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Composite Materials in the Boating market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

