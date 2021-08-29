Degradable Mulch Film Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Degradable Mulch Film market?

Degradable Mulch Film Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Degradable or Biodegradable Mulch Films are thin sheets used in agricultural applications and are made with renewable resources such as polylactic acid, starch, and cellulose. Biodegradable mulch films are highly preferred by farmers as they get easily degraded by moisture and bacteria.

During 2017, the fruits and vegetables segment contributed to the maximum growth of the degradable mulch films market. According to this market research report, the segment will account for the maximum share of the degradable market throughout the forecast period.

In 2021, the market size of Degradable Mulch Film is 50 million USD and it will reach 54 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Degradable Mulch Film.

Leading key players of Degradable Mulch Film Market are BASF, Novamont, Organix Solutions, BioBag, Plastiroll, PLASTIKA KRITIS, RKW Group, Sunplac, Iris Polymers, Kingfa, Biolegeen

The opportunities for Degradable Mulch Film in recent future is the global demand for Degradable Mulch Film Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Degradable Mulch Film Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Starch-based, Starch Blend with PLA, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Degradable Mulch Film market is the incresing use of Degradable Mulch Film in Fruits & Vegetables, Grains, Horticulturals and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Degradable Mulch Film market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

