Distribution Feeder Automation Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Distribution Feeder Automation Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Distribution feeder automation is an integral part of system-level automation in contemporary power distribution networks, which improves reliability using self-healing, smart grid technology. The feeder establishes a connection between the substation and end-users without any tapping. Most of the faults occur on feeder lines as these are exposed to detrimental environmental conditions. Thus, utility companies are increasingly opting for feeder automation, which comprises an assembly of numerous smart relays and switching equipment.

Owing to the frameworks of dynamic competitive environments, several businesses have realized the need for uninterrupted power supply without compromising on power quality. For instance, most of the manufacturing industries are now shifting toward Just in Time (JIT) delivery. An outage lasting even for a short duration creates a huge mismatch between supply and demand, thereby adversely affecting the overall revenue of the company. To overcome this challenge companies are using distribution feeder automation that reduces the outage time by quickly switching between feeder lines.

The distribution feeder automation market appears to be competitive due to the presence of few players. The major players in this market are continuously trying to retain their market shares by increasing their operational efficiency and diversifying their offerings. To meet the evolving needs of industrial and commercial end-users, the market players are also focusing on providing a wide range of feeder protection solutions.

EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market. This is mainly due to an increase in the number of development projects in the real estate sector and the growing number of data centers. Additionally, the increase in the adoption of IoT and supportive telecom infrastructure in Europe and the Middle East will also fuel the growth of the distribution feeder automation market in this region.

In 2021, the market size of Distribution Feeder Automation is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Distribution Feeder Automation.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Distribution Feeder Automation Market are ABB, Eaton, Grid Solutions, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Advanced Control Systems, Atlantic City Electric, CG, G&W Electric, Kalkitech, Kyland Technology, Moxa, S&C Electric Company, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)

The opportunities for Distribution Feeder Automation in recent future is the global demand for Distribution Feeder Automation Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Distribution Feeder Automation Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Industrial users, Commercial users, Residential users

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Distribution Feeder Automation market is the incresing use of Distribution Feeder Automation in Fault location, Isolation, Service restoration, Automatic transfer scheme and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Distribution Feeder Automation market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

