Green Chelating Agents Market Share 2021 to grow at a magnificent CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2025 with Leading Countries Data

Green Chelating Agents Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Green chelates agents are biodegradable materials mainly used for washing or cleaning. These materials are primarily used in Laundry, surface care, detergents, and homecare. Common chelating agents are poorly biodegradable and there are concerns about their environmental effects. Heavy metals, which are very toxic for water and soil are used in these. Therefore, biotechnological approaches and computational tools are used to produce green chelating agents. The main area of application for this market is cleaning, which can be categorized into industrial cleaning and household cleaning. Industrial cleaning involves mechanical dishwashing, equipment cleaning, and others, where green chelates/natural chelating agents are used for the removal of metal ions. Household cleaning includes automatic dishwashing, laundry detergents, hand dishwashing, and surface cleaning.

The use of green chelates as a natural agricultural nutrient will drive the growth prospects for the global green chelating agents market in the forthcoming years. The growing use of agrochemicals due to the economic development witnessed in emerging countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China, increasing disposable income of its citizens, and changes in the standard of living, will drive the growth in demand for green chelating agents. In addition, a large number of agrochemical manufacturers are increasingly adopting green chelating agents to produce high-quality food items, formulating effective micronutrients for crops, and enhancing their uptake. Additionally, to address the environmental issues and their impacts the coming years will also witness an increased demand for eco-friendly chelating agents from the agrochemicals industry, which will consequently drive market growth.

Europe accounted for the maximum market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market in the forthcoming years as well. Some of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth in the region is the increasing consumer awareness and stringent water resource protection laws. Moreover, as the maturity of the market for conventional chelating agents such as ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid tetrasodium salt (EDTA), will also drive the growth of the market for green chelating agents in this region.

In 2021, the market size of Green Chelating Agents is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green Chelating Agents.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Green Chelating Agents Market are AkzoNobel, BASF, Dow Chemical, Kemira, NIPPON SHOKUBAI, Innospec, Jungbunzlauer Suisse

The opportunities for Green Chelating Agents in recent future is the global demand for Green Chelating Agents Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14534174

Green Chelating Agents Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Sodium Gluconate, Ethylenediamine-N, N’-Disuccinic Acid, L-Glutamic Acid N, N-Diacetic Acid, Methyl Glycindiacetic Acid, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Green Chelating Agents market is the incresing use of Green Chelating Agents in Cleaners, Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, Agrochemiclas, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Green Chelating Agents market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

