Hybrid Cooling Towers Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Hybrid Cooling Towers market?

Hybrid Cooling Towers Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Cooling towers are devices that help in heat transfer and rejection into the atmosphere. The process involves the cooling of a water stream via evaporation. A small portion of the water that is being cooled gets evaporated and flows along with the air stream, which enables the process water to be cooled significantly. Hybrid cooling towers effectively radiate heat from the process equipment in major industries, such as the power generation industry, and emit it into the surrounding atmosphere. Unlike traditional cooling towers, hybrid ones take care of the visible plume and arrest it before rejecting it from the towers.

One driver in the market is intelligent hybrid cooling technology. The temperature of the water that is heated in process industries, power utilities, HVAC/R, data centers, and several other industries having high-heat applications is reduced by open cooling towers. The warm water is poured on the fill within the cooling towers, which provides a large surface area for the process of heat removal via evaporation. The process is known as a wet process. Thus, a constant supply of water is required to replace the evaporated water from the cooling tower. However, in several regions, continuing droughts and escalating competition for this vital resource restrict water availability.

One challenge in the market is fire hazards. The use of inflammable construction materials in whole or part for the construction of cooling towers can aid in internal fire propagation. Considering the high surface-volume ratio of the towers, such fires can spread wildly, causing immense damage as the fire can get intensified by the natural or fan-assisted air draft within the tower. Damages can be severe enough to facilitate the requirement to replace the entire tower structure. This is the reason why certain regulations and standards suggest the incorporation of automatic fire sprinkler systems within inflammable cooling towers. Fire can spread across the tower even when it is not in operation.

In 2021, the market size of Hybrid Cooling Towers is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hybrid Cooling Towers.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Hybrid Cooling Towers Market are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, ENEXIO MANAGEMENT, EVAPCO, Johnson Controls, SPX

The opportunities for Hybrid Cooling Towers in recent future is the global demand for Hybrid Cooling Towers Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Hybrid Cooling Towers Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Direct Contact, Closed Circuit

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Hybrid Cooling Towers market is the incresing use of Hybrid Cooling Towers in Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, HVAC, Chemical and Petrochemicals and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Hybrid Cooling Towers market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

