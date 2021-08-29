Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) globally?

Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Lightning protection system (LPS) is installed to provide a safe path for lightning energy from a lightning strike to reach earth and protect the structure or building from high voltage currents from the lighting strike. Today, lightning protection systems are in use on towers, space shuttle launch pad, factories and buildings. Lightning Protection System or LPS mainly consists of four parts, which are surge suppressors, copper air terminals, copper clad ground rods and copper cable. The cable and air terminals used are commonly made of copper, but aluminium can also be used for its manufacture. The cable and the ground rod are the most important parts of the lighting protection system as they allow the current to pass to the ground. Without a designated path, lightning may conduct through conductors installed in the building, which include cables, phone lines, gas pipes, phone, electric lines or water pipes to reach the ground. This is hazardous to the building as well as living beings.

In 2021, the market size of Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market are Alltec Corporation (USA), AXIS Electrical Components (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India), Fatech Electronic Co., Ltd. (China), K.M.L. Technology Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (USA), Lightning Protection International Pty Ltd. (Australia), Littelfuse, Inc. (USA), MTL Instruments Group (UK), NexTek, Inc. (USA), Pentair plc (UK), PT. Zeus Prima Garda (Indonesia), Shenzhen Techwin Lightning Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

The opportunities for Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) in recent future is the global demand for Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Lead Thunder System, Radioactive Air Terminals, Semiconductor Lightning Protection Device, Other

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) market is the incresing use of Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) in Commercial Buildings, Airport, Industrial Building and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

