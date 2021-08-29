Next Generation Packaging Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Next Generation Packaging market?

Next Generation Packaging Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Next generation packaging is an advanced form of packaging technology. It is an aggregation of three types of packaging, namely active packaging (includes antimicrobials, gas scavengers, emitters and others), intelligent packaging (includes sensors, indicators and tags) and modified atmosphere packaging. Next generation packaging offers various advanced benefits such as traceability, product shelf life extension, provides product quality information, etc.

Of these, active packaging is estimated to account for over 36% share of the global next generation packaging market by the end of 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

In 2021, the market size of Next Generation Packaging is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Next Generation Packaging.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Next Generation Packaging Market are Amcor, WestRock, Sonoco, Sealed Air, Stora Enso, Bemis, MULTIVAC, WS Packaging, Active Packaging, ULMA Packaging

The opportunities for Next Generation Packaging in recent future is the global demand for Next Generation Packaging Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Next Generation Packaging Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Next Generation Packaging market is the incresing use of Next Generation Packaging in Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Logistics & Supply Chains and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Next Generation Packaging market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

