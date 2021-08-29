Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants globally?

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Flame retardant chemicals are additive used to increase fire resistance of materials when they are exposed to ignition or fire spread. Non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals are based on aluminum, magnesium, boron, antimony-based oxides and hydroxides, phosphorus, nitrogen, etc. These chemicals are environment-friendly as compared to halogenated flame retardant chemicals, and can be used in polymers as an additive to increase the fire resistance.

Growing infrastructure activities in APAC countries is driving the market. Owing to emergent business opportunities in countries, such as India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Asia-Pacific is gradually becoming a new business hub. The demand for high-rise buildings and business infrastructure is increasing in this region. The rise in tourism is expected to increase, which will augment the demand for non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals.

In 2021, the market size of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market are Nabaltec, Huber Engineered Materials, BASF, ICL, DAIHACHI Chemical Industry

The opportunities for Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants in recent future is the global demand for Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Aluminum Hydroxide, Phosphorous Based

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market is the incresing use of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants in Construction, Electrical, Transportation and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

