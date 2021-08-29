Organic Friction Modifier Additives Market 2021 : Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Organic Friction Modifier Additives Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Organic friction modifier (OFM) additives are being increasingly used in lubrication of aviation, automobile, energy/ power, rail and industrial components. OFM additives can make a huge difference to the tribological characteristics of the lubricant. Thus, organic friction modifiers are emerging as essential additives in the lubrication of mechanical components and particularly of automobile engines where performance enhancements are persistently sough-after.

On the basis of end use, the automobile lubricants segment is expected to retain its dominant position over 2025.

In 2021, the market size of Organic Friction Modifier Additives is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Organic Friction Modifier Additives.

Leading key players of Organic Friction Modifier Additives Market are Dow, BASF, Multisol, Eastman Chemical, Cargill, Chemtura, International Lubricants, Celanese, Croda, Afton

Organic Friction Modifier Additives Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Polymers, Fatty Acids, Esters & Amides, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Organic Friction Modifier Additives market is the incresing use of Organic Friction Modifier Additives in Automobile Lubricants, Industrial Lubricants, Aviation Lubricants, Energy, Rail and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Organic Friction Modifier Additives market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

