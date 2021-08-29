Shelf-mounted Robots Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Shelf-mounted Robots globally?

Shelf-mounted Robots Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Shelf-mounted robots include industrial robots that are increasingly being incorporated by players in the automotive and non-automotive sectors, such as metals, rubber, plastics, chemicals, consumer electronics, and appliance manufacturing. While floor- and wall-mounted industrial robots are relatively popular, shelf-mounted robots are also being adopted due to advantages such as compactfootprint, high reach, and payload capacity.

The material handling segment contributed to the largest share of the shelf-mounted robots market size during 2017. According to this industrial robots market research report, this segment will account for the maximum demand for shelf-mounted robots throughout the forecast period.

According to Technavio’s industry analysis, APAC held the highest shelf-mounted robots market share during 2017. With the continuous growth of the robotics industry in emerging economies including China, Japan, South Korea, and India, this region will continue its dominance in the market during the next few years as well.

In 2021, the market size of Shelf-mounted Robots is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Shelf-mounted Robots.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Shelf-mounted Robots Market are Fanuc, ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Midea Group, Yaskawa Electric

The opportunities for Shelf-mounted Robots in recent future is the global demand for Shelf-mounted Robots Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Shelf-mounted Robots Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

150 kg

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Shelf-mounted Robots market is the incresing use of Shelf-mounted Robots in Material Handling, Assembly, Welding, Surface Treatment and Finishing and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Shelf-mounted Robots market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

