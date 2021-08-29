Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Transcatheter Heart Valves Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] The sales volume of transcatheter heart valves is increasing across several healthcare centers due to the growing prevalence of various heart diseases such as cardio valvular diseases, mitral regurgitation, and aortic stenosis require valve replacement.

Increasing mortality due to chronic and end-stage cardiovascular diseases in the elderly population is a key concern for the healthcare providers across the world. As per the American Heart Association estimates in 2017, nearly 19.1 million deaths occur each year due to various cardiovascular diseases. In the U.S., heart disease is a leading cause of death, accounting for approximately 375,000 deaths per year.

Rising geriatric population is leading to a significant burden on the healthcare system. As per the UN estimates, the geriatric population in the U.S. is expected to reach over 72 million by 2022. The growth of the target population coupled with growing risk of end-stage cardiovascular diseases is expected to improve the usage of these valves. Moreover, the benefits of minimally invasive surgeries and transcatheter heart valve implantation have been strongly advocated on the basis of PARTNER I and PARTNER II clinical trials.

In 2021, the market size of Transcatheter Heart Valves is 2330 million USD and it will reach 7530 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Transcatheter Heart Valves.

Leading key players of Transcatheter Heart Valves Market are Boston Scientific Corporation, ST. Jude Medical, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Colibri Heart Valve, On-X Life Technologies, Jenavalve Technology

Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Transcatheter Aortic Valve, Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve, Transcatheter Mitral Valve

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Transcatheter Heart Valves market is the incresing use of Transcatheter Heart Valves in Hospitals, Clinics and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Transcatheter Heart Valves market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

