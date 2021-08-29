Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) globally?

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] The Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market is a mechanical machine that moves along the surface of ground whose task is to carry or transport something, it does not carry a human being. The UGV industry provides flexible robotic platform along with providing multipurpose mobility support. The major applications of the vehicles are in the defense sector; it includes providing surveillance information, carry supplies, assists in explosive activation. Moreover, the vehicles are used in emergency services that include police and ambulance.

Reduction in risk of human life and impressive vehicle combat performance drive the market. Moreover, increased demand in civilian applications, which includes homeland security and commercial purpose also fuel the growth. The cuts in defense budgets by the developed countries and the restricted battery life of the vehicles limit the market growth. However, rise in demand to increase operational efficiency and demand for autonomous control systems are some of the lucrative market opportunities for the unmanned ground vehicle market.

The demand for unmanned ground vehicles is relatively high across North American and European regions while the Asian countries are rapidly incorporating unmanned ground vehicles into their industries and armed forces to maintain their edge both in global market and in geopolitics.

In 2021, the market size of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) is 1500 million USD and it will reach 3690 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market are Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Horiba MIRA, Oshkosh Defense, Cobham, Aselsan, RE2, Autonomous Solutions, Mechatroniq Systems

The opportunities for Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) in recent future is the global demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Micro UGV, Small UGV, Medium UGV, Large UGV

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market is the incresing use of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) in Commercial, Military, Civilian and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

