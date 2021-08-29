Water Heater Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the Water Heater segment witnessing high demand?

Water Heater Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Water heaters utilize different energy sources to heat the water for various applications. Water heaters are being used for bathing, cooking, cleaning, and also for heating water in various industries.

Growing concerns for energy efficiency is contributing to the increasing demand for electric water heaters. Increasing number of pre-plumbed unvented systems in several new constructions is also driving the demand for electric heaters. Manufacturers are integrating smart heating controls in electric heaters to facilitate ease of use. Electric heaters are being used on a large scale in the commercial sector to assist in production and for staff use.

In 2021, the market size of Water Heater is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Water Heater.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Water Heater Market are Venus Home Appliances, AO Smith, Rheem Manufacturing, Siemens, HTP, Ariston Thermo, Bajaj Electricals, Bradford White, Haier Electronics, Noritz, Rinnai

The opportunities for Water Heater in recent future is the global demand for Water Heater Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Water Heater Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Solar Heaters, Electric Heaters, Gas and Propane Heaters, Geothermal Heaters

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Water Heater market is the incresing use of Water Heater in Residential, Commercial and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Water Heater market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

