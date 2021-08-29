Antacids Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Antacids globally?

Antacids Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Antacids are the most commonly used product for treating heartburn discomfort. And because they start to work in seconds, they’re also the fastest way to relieve your symptoms. Available without a prescription, antacids are available in convenient chewable tablets or as a liquid. Most are relatively inexpensive, making antacids a popular product for fast relief. Antacids are the fastest acting heartburn relief available because they start to weaken the acid in your stomach the second they reach it. The weaker the acid in your stomach, the less likely it is to give you heartburn. The longer an antacid stays in the stomach, the longer it works. And having some food in your stomach may actually prolong an antacid’s effect. Most antacids contain at least one of these key ingredients: calcium carbonate, magnesium hydroxide, aluminum hydroxide and/or sodium bicarbonate.

In 2021, the market size of Antacids is 6120 million USD and it will reach 6460 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antacids.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Antacids Market are AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Reckitt Benckiser, Bayer, Procter＆Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson＆Johnson, CONBA, Xiuzheng Pharma, Sanofi, Bausch Health, CR SANJIU, Reddy’s Laboratories

The opportunities for Antacids in recent future is the global demand for Antacids Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Antacids Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Proton Pump Inhibitor, H2 Antagonist, Acid Neutralizers

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Antacids market is the incresing use of Antacids in Rx Drug, OTC Drug and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Antacids market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

