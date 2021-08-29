Berries Market Size and Forecast (2021-2025) By Top Leading Players, Segment, Development, Business Outlook 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Berries Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Berries are small, pulpy, and edible fruits. Berries are usually juicy, rounded, brightly colored, and sweet or sour, and do not have a stone or pit, although many pips or seeds may be present. Berries are eaten worldwide and often used in jams, preserves, cakes or pies.

With the growing preference of people towards organic products, a rise in demand for organic berries can be anticipated in the coming years. According to the forecast however, the market size of organic berries is expected to stay less than contemporary berries, which is expected to reach a market value of over USD 81,000 Mn by the end of 2025. Organic berries will lead in terms of growth rate, expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the period of study. Berries are also categorized on the basis of processing type. This includes fresh and processed berries, among which processed berries leads the market with a high margin.

APEJ holds the highest market size and is also expected to witness the highest growth rate. However, Japan is also in tough competition with APEJ and holds a comparatively high growth rate. The region is expected to witness a high demand for berries in the coming years.

In 2021, the market size of Berries is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Berries.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Berries Market are Uren Food Group Limited, Dabur India, PepsiCo, Ocean Spray Cranberry, Del Monte Pacific Limited, Agrana Beteiligungs, Kerry Group, Symrise

The opportunities for Berries in recent future is the global demand for Berries Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Berries Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Gooseberries, Cranberries, Strawberries, Blueberries

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Berries market is the incresing use of Berries in Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic and Personal Care, Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverages and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Berries market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

