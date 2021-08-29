Dough Conditioners Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Dough Conditioners market?

Dough Conditioners Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Dough conditioners are ingredients or a combination of ingredients which are added to the bread dough to acts as leavening agents and improvise the bread texture and enhance its characteristics. Dough conditioners are significant in baking industry as it can improve dough handling, gas formation and gas retention, provide volume to the loaf, better crumb structure and texture, perfect crust development, it also increase the colour richness, sliceability of the baked product. There are different types of dough conditioners based on the properties such as oxidizing agent, reducing agent, yeast nutrients, pH, emulsifiers, and enzymes.

Increasing use of dough conditioners in the bakery and confectionery is the key driver fuelling the growth of the global dough conditioner market. Additionally, the increasing awareness among bakers regarding the utilization of dough conditioner to improvise texture, colour and handling of dough is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition, the growing demand for bakery and confectionery products in food and beverages industry due increasing per capita income and changing lifestyle of consumers is further fuelling the growth of the global dough conditioners market. Furthermore, the dough conditioners helps to increase the texture and taste of bread and other bakery products, which is also expected to increase the growth of global dough conditioners market during the forecast period.

In 2021, the market size of Dough Conditioners is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dough Conditioners.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Dough Conditioners Market are Agrano, KG, Gum Technology, Caldic, KB Ingredients, Calpro Foods, Swiss Bake Ingredients, Associated British Foods, Zeelandia International

Dough Conditioners Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Powder, Liquid, Paste

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Dough Conditioners market is the incresing use of Dough Conditioners in Bakeries, Quick Service Restaurantss and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Dough Conditioners market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

