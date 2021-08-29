Real and Compound Chocolate Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Real and Compound Chocolate market?

Real and Compound Chocolate Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Premium chocolates and other innovative chocolate products involve a combination of high-quality chocolate and healthy ingredients. Premium chocolate snacks are easily accessible at many convenience stores, as well as some international supermarkets. Such healthy trends and innovative chocolate products will drive the real chocolate market at a global level.

Europe is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to healthy economic growth and increasing consumption of real & compound chocolate in various food products. However, Asia pacific region including countries China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of APAC is the fastest growing region in consumption of real & compound chocolate and is projected to expand at a CAGR 2.6% & 3.5% respectively, during the forecast period 2017-2023. The growing CAGR can be attributed to increase in the demand for confectionery and chocolate as an additive in food products.

In 2021, the market size of Real and Compound Chocolate is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Real and Compound Chocolate.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Real and Compound Chocolate Market are Mars Inc. (U.S.), Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.), The Hershey Co. (U.S.), Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Blommer Chocolate Company (U.S.), Foley’s Candies Ltd. (Canada), Guittard Chocolate Company, PURATOS Group NV (Belgium), Ferrero SPA (Italy), Alpezzi Chocolate (Mexico), Ghirardelli Chocolate Company (U.S.)

The opportunities for Real and Compound Chocolate in recent future is the global demand for Real and Compound Chocolate Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Real and Compound Chocolate Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Dark, Milk, White, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Real and Compound Chocolate market is the incresing use of Real and Compound Chocolate in Bakery, Confectionery, Desserts, Syrups, Seasoning, Spreadss and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Real and Compound Chocolate market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

