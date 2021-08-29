Selfie Sticks Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Selfie Sticks Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] A selfie stick refers to a monopod individuals use to take their photographs by positioning a smartphone or camera extending beyond the normal range of their arms. Selfie sticks are usually extendable metal sticks. They have a handle at one end and an adjustable clamp to hold a phone at the other end. Different types of selfie sticks available in the market include wired, Bluetooth, and remote-triggered.

The Bluetooth selfie sticks product segment dominated this market and is envisaged to enhance its hold over the market by the end of 2023. The primary reason behind this market segment’s dominance is the ease of using these sticks without depending on the timer of the smartphone’s camera.

Based on the selfie stick market forecast, the APAC region will account for the largest market share and dominate the global selfie stick market by 2023. The adoption of selfie sticks in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea is high due to the increasing penetration of smartphones. Also, the presence of a large number of vendors in China and the availability of these sticks at low prices will aid in the selfie stick industry growth in APAC.

In 2021, the market size of Selfie Sticks is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Selfie Sticks.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Selfie Sticks Market are Anker, Fotopro, KobraTech, Kootek, Looq Robotics, Momax, Mpow, Fromm Works, Satechi, Selfie on A Stick, Selfie Stick Gear, Xiaomi

The opportunities for Selfie Sticks in recent future is the global demand for Selfie Sticks Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Selfie Sticks Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Remote-Triggered Selfie Stick, Wired Selfie Stick, Bluetooth Selfie Stick

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Selfie Sticks market is the incresing use of Selfie Sticks in Mobile Phone Application, Camera Application and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Selfie Sticks market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

