Attapulgite (Colloidal and Sorptive) Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Attapulgite (Colloidal and Sorptive) market?

Attapulgite (Colloidal and Sorptive) Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Attapulgite, which is also known as Palygorskite, is a magnesium aluminium phyllosilicate with the scientific formula (Mg,Al)2Si4O10 (OH)•4(H2O). The Attapulgite mineral naturally occurs in a type of clay soil and it is known as one of the types of fuller’s earth.

For industry structure analysis, the Attapulgite industry is very concentrated. These manufacturers are large multinational corporations in this industry. The No.1 player accounts for about 29.87 % of the revenue market. Regionally, United States is the biggest revenue market, also the leader in the whole Attapulgite industry.

United States occupied 32.68% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by China and Europe which respectively accounted for around 25.60% and 20.03% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales. Geographically, United States was the largest production market in the world, which took about 57.77% of the global production volume in 2017.

In 2021, the market size of Attapulgite (Colloidal and Sorptive) is 490 million USD and it will reach 600 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Attapulgite (Colloidal and Sorptive).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Attapulgite (Colloidal and Sorptive) Market are Active Minerals, BASF (Engelhard), Oil-Dri, Geohellas, Js-mg, Ashapura Group, Cnhymc, Manek Minerals, Jiangsu Jiuchuan, Jiangsu Autobang, IL Better

The opportunities for Attapulgite (Colloidal and Sorptive) in recent future is the global demand for Attapulgite (Colloidal and Sorptive) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Attapulgite (Colloidal and Sorptive) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Colloidal, Sorptive

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Attapulgite (Colloidal and Sorptive) market is the incresing use of Attapulgite (Colloidal and Sorptive) in Oil & Gas, Food & Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Agriculture, forestry and animal husbandrys and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Attapulgite (Colloidal and Sorptive) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

