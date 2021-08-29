Automated Testing Software Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Automated Testing Software globally?

Automated Testing Software Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] In software testing, test automation is the use of special software (separate from the software being tested) to control the execution of tests and the comparison of actual outcomes with predicted outcomes.

Automated testing differs from manual testing where a human being is responsible for single-handedly testing the functionality of the software in the way a user would. Because automated testing is done through an automation tool, less time is needed in exploratory tests and more time is needed in maintaining test scripts while increasing overall test coverage.

In 2021, the market size of Automated Testing Software is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Testing Software.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Automated Testing Software Market are Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tricentis, Worksoft Inc, SmartBear Software, Ranorex GmbH (Austria)

The opportunities for Automated Testing Software in recent future is the global demand for Automated Testing Software Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Automated Testing Software Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

On-premise, Cloud based

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Automated Testing Software market is the incresing use of Automated Testing Software in Automated Unit Tests, Automated Web Service, Automated GUI Tests and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Automated Testing Software market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

